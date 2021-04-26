  • MORE MARKET STATS

OneWeb launches batch of 36 satellites taking in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites

By: |
April 26, 2021 2:11 PM

Bharti group backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, on Monday announced the launch of another batch of 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in Russia.

OneWeb, Low Earth Orbit satellite, launch of another batch of 36 satellites, OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet , Neil Masterson, CEO, OneWebThis takes OneWeb's total in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites.

Bharti group backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, on Monday announced the launch of another batch of 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in Russia. This takes OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites.

These will form part of OneWeb’s 648 LEO satellite fleet that is expected to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity, and represents 60 per cent of the constellation required to enable its connectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by June 2021, the company said in a statement.

Related News

“On schedule to cover 50 degrees latitude and above by June 2021, with service ready to start by the end of the year,” it informed. OneWeb intends to make global service available in 2022.

Commenting on the development, Neil Masterson, CEO, OneWeb said these are exciting times at OneWeb as the company got closer to bringing its connectivity services to some of the world’s hardest-to-reach places.

OneWeb continues to grow rapidly as it sees increasing demand across its customer base, the company statement added.
It recently announced distribution signings across multiple industries with more signings to be announced in the coming weeks with expansion of its global capabilities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. OneWeb launches batch of 36 satellites taking in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ISRO to launch data relay satellite to track Gaganyaan
2Uttarakhand avalanche: Death toll rises to 12 in Chamoli mishap
3Minimum temperature settles below normal in city