OneWeb launches batch of 36 satellites taking in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites

Bharti group backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, on Monday announced the launch of another batch of 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in Russia. This takes OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites.

These will form part of OneWeb’s 648 LEO satellite fleet that is expected to deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity, and represents 60 per cent of the constellation required to enable its connectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by June 2021, the company said in a statement.

“On schedule to cover 50 degrees latitude and above by June 2021, with service ready to start by the end of the year,” it informed. OneWeb intends to make global service available in 2022.

Commenting on the development, Neil Masterson, CEO, OneWeb said these are exciting times at OneWeb as the company got closer to bringing its connectivity services to some of the world’s hardest-to-reach places.

OneWeb continues to grow rapidly as it sees increasing demand across its customer base, the company statement added.

It recently announced distribution signings across multiple industries with more signings to be announced in the coming weeks with expansion of its global capabilities.