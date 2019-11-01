Ominous signs! Mumbai facing ‘wipe-out’ risk due to rise in sea-levels, says study

The current projections hardly account for future population growth or land that gets lost in coastal erosion. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Mumbai is in danger! Rising seas could affect three times more people by 2050 and the financial capital of India, Mumbai is at risk of a wipeout according to a new research mentioned. News agency ANI quoted The New York Times report that experts have developed a more accurate way of calculating land-based elevation on the basis of satellite readings, a way of sea-level’s estimated rise over wide areas, and found the previous numbers were very optimistic.The new projection works suggest that much of Mumbai is at risk of being submerged with the city’s downtown core being particularly vulnerable to the rising sea-levels. Climate change is a pressing matter and is the cause of such projections. Mumbai has been plagued by torrential rains annually. Even on the occasion of Diwali parts of Maharashtra and western Gujarat encountered rainfall.

Also Read | Big Achievement! India beats China, Japan to rank 3rd in Asia for environmental sustainability

Produced by Climate Central, a New Jersey-based science organisation, the research paper was published in ‘Nature Communications’ journal. The current projections hardly account for future population growth or land that gets lost in coastal erosion. New research entails 150 million of the population is now living on land that would possibly be below the high-tide line by midcentury.

ANI quoted Diana Ionesco head of Migration, Environment and Climate Change at the International Organization of Migration saying that overall the research has shown that countries should start preparation for more citizens to internally relocate. She further elaborated on the same, saying that they are trying to ring alarm bells, they have knowledge of what’s coming, there is a small modern precedent for the scale of movement of population. International Organization of Migration works as an intergovernmental group coordinating actions on development and migration.