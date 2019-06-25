Ominous signs! Another lake, similar to the 2013 Himalayan tsunami trigger, formed in Kedarnath

Kedarnath temple

In the year 2013, the flash flood that wiped the Kedarnath valley and killed thousands of people in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand might repeat itself. There are reports that a glacial lake has formed 5 km above the Kedarnath temple is being speculated as a threat. A report published by Aajtak website mentioned that a lake like Chorabari has been found in the upper hills of the Kedarnath region. Experts claim that this lake is different from Chorabari as it was located just 2 km above the Kedarnath temple, the new lake has been found at a distance of 5 km. But the thing to ponder upon is that weather the lake is located 2 kilometers or 5 kilometers above the temple the threat of flash flood is still the same. And if corrective measures are not taken, the flash flood can reoccur and claim more lives.

The whole matter came to light when a team of doctors working in health camps in Kedarnath valley claimed to have found a lake 5 kilometers above the temple site and called it Chorabari. It is being speculated that a new lake is forming in the other part of Chorabari lake and is slowly growing in size. This information was passed to the scientists of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and they will soon deploy a team to inspect the site, the threats related to it and the whole issue related to it.

On 16th June 2019, a team of doctors along with National Disaster Response Force, Police and District Administration, took a tour to Chorabari lake site and found that the Chorabari lake which merged into the mainstream of the river Mandakini in 2013 due to heavy rainfall and erosion of its banks, has filled with water again. The Chorabari lake actually is 250 meters long and 150-meter wide lake and generally gains water level from rains, melting snow and avalanches.

The fact that caused the mishap of 2013 Himalayan Tsunami makes it clear that Chorabairi lake now cannot revive as all the water will flow in the river, claimed the scientist who studied the Chorabari lake and its role in the disaster. The threat from any such lake is being denied by the experts. But considering the amount of rainfall in the area the administration should beware of the situation.

Be it Chorabari or any other lake, the formation of a big lake in that part of Kedar valley is a considerable threat in itself and nature has its own rule and thus the disaster management team needs to be at alert to tackle any reoccurring situation.