Odisha rainfall alert: Cyclonic circulation to cause heavy rains in next 5-days; Orange, yellow warning issued

A fresh low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, which is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in most parts of Odisha in next five days, prompting the state government to direct all district administrations to remain prepared to deal with possible waterlogging and local flooding.

Under the influence of Saturdays cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed on Sunday over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast, the Meteorological Centre here said.

The low-pressure area now lies over north-west Bay of Bengal off north Odisha- Gangetic West Bengal coast, it said.

Many places in the state have already been battered by heavy downpour in the last few days under the influence of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and the new one is likely to bring more rainfall of varying intensity in several

areas till August 13, it said.

Forecasting strong surface winds with speeds reaching up to 40-50 kmph over west-central Bay of Bengal, the MeT Centre here advised the fishermen to refrain from venturing into deep sea till Tuesday.

In view of the weather predicted by the IMD, the Odisha government has directed the district collectors to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.

In an advisory, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said the districts where Orange and Yellow warning has

been issued should remain prepared to deal with any waterlogging and localised flood-like situation, including in

urban areas. Advice for fishermen should be strictly implemented.

Issuing a ‘Yellow warning’ for Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Gajapati districts till Monday morning, the MeT office said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash some parts of these districts during the period.

Heavy rainfall may also occur at isolated places in Ganjam, Rayagada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Anugul and Nuapada districts.

The weather office also issued ‘Orange Warning’ on Monday and Tuesday in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Rayagada and Bolangir where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places. Waterlogging may take place in low-lying areas in these districts.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur and Koraput where the MeT office has issued yellow warning.

Similarly, heavy rainfall may occur at some places of Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar,

Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts on Wednesday, while parts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nuapada, Nawarangpur and Deogarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday, it said.

While yellow warning implies the possibility of disruption of normal life including movement due to adverse weather conditions, orange warning stands for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact the life of people significantly and requires the authorities to remain prepared.