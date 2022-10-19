Odisha alerts coastal districts amid cyclone forecast

The Odisha government on Wednesday put seven coastal districts of the state on alert in view of the forecast of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore districts were asked to take all precautionary measures by the state’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) even as the weather office is yet to predict the intensity, trajectory and the landfall area of the possible cyclone.

Also Read: Odisha starts prepping for upcoming ‘cyclone season’

Various government departments were also informed by the SRC about the latest weather conditions.

In its latest report, the weather office said the cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea persisted.

Under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining the eastcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“It is likely to move west northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over central Bay of Bengal,” it said, adding that it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

Also Read: Super cyclones may have much more devastating impact in India in future: Study

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the westcentral and adjoining the north Bay of Bengal from October 22, and off the Odisha coast from October 23.

IMD’s Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that accurate prediction on the intensity and trajectory could be made only after the formation of the low-pressure area. Weather scientist Sarat Sahu said that a clear picture will emerge by October 22.