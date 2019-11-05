Oasis on Mars! NASA’s Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient oasis on the red planet

Curiosity’s discovery of rocks enriched with mineral salts was used as evidence of shallow briny ponds that littered the surface of Mars. Gale crater is a massive impact’s remnant.

Nasa’s Curiosity rover is exploring the surface of Mars and sending back images of its lonely view. The rover has found evidence of an ancient oasis in the Gale crater. Curiosity rover has given scientists enough history to continue their research on Mars and its potential to support life. It is a 100-mile-wide basin. After studying the image, Curiosity scientists have found clues of a pond on its floor and streams lining its walls allowing them to see history in fast forward. Curiosity’s discovery of rocks enriched with mineral salts was used as evidence of shallow briny ponds that littered the surface of Mars. Gale crater is a massive impact’s remnant. Sediment carried the wind and water filling the crater floor eventually. After the hardening of the sediment, the wind-carved layered rock into Mount Sharp which Curiosity is climbing now. Every layer reveals a different era of Martian history.



Not only is it way up the Central Butte, an eroded pediment, it is also studying around the base of Mount Sharp, the layers of weather-worn rocks towering from the centre of the crater. Close-ups of rock are not the only thing Curiosity sends back to Earth. Instead, its robotic eyes look The Central Butte gives way to significant geological interest. It is the home of sedimentary rock layers that hold promise to the region’s distant water-laden past. It will study the sedimentary layers to gauge their extent.

Its lonely fate can be alluded to the shutdown of Opportunity rover making it the only rover currently operating on Mars. InSight is a stationary lander.

The instruments of Curiosity are also studying variations of rock in the region. The different colour rocks suggest their stratigraphic units. Curiosity’s data will characterise these units and their relations. The rover will also take images of the topmost part of the region which is within its imaging distance. Planetary geologist Kristen Bennet of the United States Geological Surface wrote on Nasa’s Mars Exploration site that Curiosity will look at it from the other side and start driving around the butte. She expects to continue having amazing views of the butte at their next stop.

Curiosity’s searches are focused more on layers with distinct sulfate bearing units. The science team has plans to drive there in a few years to investigate the abundant rock structures. They hope to investigate the possibility of their formation in persistent dry conditions for a long period which might mean the clay-bearing unit represented an in-between stage. It could be a gateway to a different era in Mars’s water history.