Now, meteor shower on demand? Here is Japanese firm’s controversial plan for the ultra-rich

A Japanese company is all set to bring the world’s first artificial shooting star project. This project is aimed to bring people all over the world to witness an unprecedented and collective experience of showering meteor. This will enable people to have meteor showers on demand! Yes, you read it right, meteor showers on demand.

The company which goes by the name – Astro Live Experiences (ALE) – would create made-to-order shooting stars for people wealthy enough to afford their own celestial show. ALE is a Japan-based space entertainment startup with a mission to promote science through entertainment. “We aim to deliver our shooting stars on demand, anywhere in the world,” the company mentioned on its website.

The artificial shooting star project is named as “Sky Canvas”. As per the website of the company, the project is aimed to produce artificial shooting stars by projecting particles, made out of special materials from orbiting micro-satellites.

How this technology works

• Natural shooting stars occur when dust particles of several millimeters in size enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn while emitting bright light called plasma emission.

• The company, however, is aiming to reproduce this process artificially.

• A satellite containing particles will be launched which will later become shooting stars.

• Once the satellite has settled into a stable orbit around the Earth, the shooting star particles from the micro-satellite will be released.

• The particle will travel approximately one third of the way around the Earth before burning like a shooting star upon atmospheric reentry.

Here is how it is going to look. Watch this video-

As per a report, the Project Sky Canvas was conceived to paint the sky when the 2020 Olympics takes place in Tokyo. However, the company now plans to provide this service to anyone willing to pay for it. The plan is to put a micro-satellite in orbit that will fire tiny particles into the atmosphere.