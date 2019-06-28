Now an app to reduce energy consumption! Yamuna Power to guide users on saving electricity

BSES Yamuna Power Limited

Power distribution firm BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has tied up with several other private organizations to launch a number of initiatives for saving energy including an app.

The ‘behavioral energy saving app’ will help BYPL to guide users to monitor their pattern of energy consumption and thus help the company reduce power consumption. The mobile application ‘Susthome’, developed by BYPL and TERI will help in tracking energy consumption patterns and will help understand the usage pattern and bring the behavioral change in how consumers use electricity, said a BSES spokesperson.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the first phase of the pilot project will target cooperative housing societies like Mayur Vihar where people will get to use this app. Whereas in the second phase BSES has planned to target over two lakh more residential consumers which will give a boost to the initiative.

The app will help in guiding the enlisted consumers in reducing their energy consumption, carbon footprint, and electricity bill by showing them their usage pattern and influencing the way they consume electricity, the spokesperson said.

With this initiative, the BYPL aims to save around 72 Million Units (MUs) and help consumers reduce their electricity bills by up to 10 per cent.

This will also help the government save a lot of its money as it gives a huge amount of subsidies on electricity to the residents and has no native production unit. The government buys electricity from the neighboring State’s thermal or hydel electricity producing companies.

Notably, the Delhi government is providing a subsidy on electricity bill for its Delhi residents and households which consume less than 400 units in a month. They are provided a 66 per cent subsidy and an additional Rs 100 rebate is given to those households which consume less than 100 units. This is among the lowest electricity tariffs in the country according to a report by the organization, Down To Earth.