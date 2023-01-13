North Pacific’s Ucluelet island sees four-storey high ‘Rogue Wave’! All about this alarming weather phenomenon

Climate change continues to warm the world’s oceans, Researchers have discovered a rogue wave that measured over 17 meters high originated in the Pacific Ocean in 2020. It was spotted near British Columbia’s Ucluelet Island.

A rogue wave is a type of extreme wave that can reach twice the height of normal waves. Its unpredictable nature makes it highly dangerous. The first known instance of this type of wave was measured off Norway’s coast in 1995. The wave measured 25.6 meters when the surrounding waves in the sea were 12 meters high.

In November 2020, a sea buoy recorded the first known instance of the latest rogue wave that measured four stories high. Details of the incident have been published in a scientific journal. The wave was detected by sensors deployed by Marine Labs at the Amphitrite Bank, which is about seven kilometres off Ucluelet, British Columbia.

The Ucluelet incident is considered to be the most extreme example of rogue waves that have been recorded. Only a few rogue waves have been observed in high-sea states, and the odds of this happening are extremely rare.

Due to their unpredictable nature and immense power, rogue waves are known to pose a threat to marine operations. However, it is not yet clear how effective techniques can be used to predict these types of waves. According to Scott Beatty, the CEO of Marine Labs, the company’s data will allow them to better understand the movement and characteristics of these dangerous and unpredictable waves.

For centuries, rogue waves were not taken seriously. Some considered them nautical folklore, until in 1995, on the first day of the new year, a nearly 26-meter-high wave (85 feet) suddenly struck an oil-drilling platform, about 100 miles from the coast of Norway.

Researchers are currently studying the various factors that influence the formation and movement of rogue waves in order to improve their prediction capabilities. They are also conducting studies on how these types of waves interact with the wind.

Even if such a kind of waveforms offshore, it can still affect marine operations and oil rigs. These dangerous and unpredictable waves can also endanger beachgoers.