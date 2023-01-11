North India Weather Updates: Delhi likely to receive rainfall on THIS day! Cold in Maharashtra to drop, says IMD

The intensity of cold and dense fog has covered the northern part of India for a few days. And to not anyone’s surprise, it is about to get colder in the national capital. According to a report by The Indian Express, Delhi, which has been dry all since November 2022, is likely to receive light showers of rain on January 12. The report suggests that the western disturbances may bring snowfall or rainfall to the Western Himalayan Region from January 11 to 14, and also light rainfall over parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh from January 11 to 13.

Every year November records around 6 mm of rainfall, while the month of December sees 8.1 mm. However, the last time Delhi recorded no rainfall in December was back in 2016. With this record being extended to January, this month has also recorded a 100 per cent deficit.

Now for the weather update for other northern states:

Cities like Ambala, Hissar, Bahraich, and Gaya are also witnessing foggy conditions and low visibility going as low as 50 meters.

Visibility in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has also been recorded at 100.

Other than this update, a report by Indian Express also suggests that there will be a cold spell which will increase over Pune, Maharashtra and parts of Madhya Pradesh from Thursday.

Recently, Shivajinagar and Pashan recorded a temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius and 9.6 degrees Celsius respectively. On the other hand, Chinchwad and Magarputta both recorded temperatures at 14.8 Celcius.

Due to all these sudden weather changes, hundreds of trains were either called off or delayed on Sunday due to dense fog and no visibility in north India, as per the Railways Ministry. Similarly, several flights were also delayed due to poor visibility in Delhi and other airports in the northern part of India.

Keeping the weather update in point, an official notice has been released that all schools up to class 8 have been shut down till January 14. The notice further mentions that students from classes 9-12 will attend online classes.

