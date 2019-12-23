North India to remain under sever cold spell, cold wave conditions on Christmas, warns IMD

Apart from Delhi major north Indian cities witnessed dense fog in the Morning on Monday including Varanasi, Amritsar, Agra, Chandigarh and Ambala.

Winters are truly here and you are not going to get relief from the biting cold anytime soon. On Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its weekly release that in the coming week as well severe cold wave conditions will persist all over North India. Delhi and neighbouring states will continue to shiver in the Christmas week. On Sunday, National Capital Delhi experienced one of the coldest days classified as “severe” with maximum temperature of just 14.6 degree Celsius which was 7 degree below normal. The minimum temperature plummeted to 7.4 degree Celsius. Today as well, Delhi experienced dense fog in the morning hours and the visibility was quite low. Sunshine is, however, expected later in the day but chilly winds will continue.

According to IMD’s weekly forecast, “Cold day conditions are likely to abate over northern plains of India from 25th December and cold wave conditions likely to develop over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan from 25th December.” The forecast added that “due to favourable meteorological conditions, dense to very dense fog at few places is very likely during morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places during morning hours over north Rajasthan during next 4-5 days.” IMD added that “cold day to severe cold day at a few places is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next 2 days and cold day conditions at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.”

IMD also warned of rains in some parts of north India saying, “Isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely over East India during 25th-26th December.” It also added that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Apart from Delhi major north Indian cities witnessed dense fog in the Morning on Monday including Varanasi, Amritsar, Agra, Chandigarh and Ambala.

For Christmas on December 25th, IMD has warned that cold wave conditions will likely persist in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan while isolated places in Chhattisgarh can experience thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning.