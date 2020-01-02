North India shivers! Dense fog, thunderstorms likely in coming days

On Thursday, cold wave conditions prevailed over the national capital.

Even as North India continues to grip under cold winds, cold day conditions may be expected in the isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Western Rajasthan and Western Madhya Pradesh, a report by IMD has said.

As per the weather report, dense to very dense fog may be expected in the isolated parts of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi, while dense fog likely to be in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh.

Similar weather conditions are likely to be expected on Saturday as well in isolated parts of Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Dense fog may also be seen in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorm along with hail and lightening in some places of Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Lightning is expected in some parts of Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura on Friday.

On Thursday, cold wave conditions prevailed over the national capital. The minimum temperature was recorded at 4.6 degrees Celsius, which was three notches below the season’s average. Because of the bad weather, some of the trains were also reported to be running late. As per an official, the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani express was delayed for close to five hours while the Malda-Delhi Farakka Express was delayed for nearly four hours.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded visibility at 300 metres at 8.30 am, earlier in the day.

In Rajasthan too, the cold wave conditions continued unabated with some places witnessing heavy fog. Banasthali has recorded the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature dipping to 3.3 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Fatehpur with 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Mount Abu saw the minimum temperature falling to 4 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu. While 4.2 was recorded in Bikaner, 4.4 was seen in Sriganganagar.