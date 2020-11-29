  • MORE MARKET STATS

North India likely to have harsher winter: IMD

By: |
November 29, 2020 6:24 PM

He added that the night temperatures in north India are likely to be below normal, while the day temperatures are expected to be above normal.

The IMD, in its winter forecast for December to February, said below normal minimum temperatures are likely. (Image: Reuters)

North India is likely to expect a harsher winter and can see a rise in the frequency of cold waves this season, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Sunday.

The IMD, in its winter forecast for December to February, said below normal minimum temperatures are likely over north and central India.

Related News

“The winter is likely to be harsher in north India this season,” Mohapatra said.

He added that the night temperatures in north India are likely to be below normal, while the day temperatures are expected to be above normal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. North India likely to have harsher winter IMD
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Weather alert! IMD predicts heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh – Full details
2World’s smallest atom-memory unit of single square nanometre created’
3Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’; to deteriorate further with temperature drop