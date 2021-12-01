Normal to above normal minimum temperature likely over northwest India: IMD’s winter forecast

It said most parts of south and northeast India, and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas are also likely to see normal to above normal minimum temperatures in the upcoming winter season.
Normal to above normal minimum temperatures are predicted over many parts of northwest India from December 2021 to February 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. It said most parts of south and northeast India, and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas are also likely to see normal to above normal minimum temperatures in the upcoming winter season.
Below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some parts of northwest India and most parts of northeast India, where normal to above normal maximum temperatures are most likely, the IMD said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.