Non-structural measures should be given priority for flood management: Report

A Niti Aayog report has suggested effective and long-lasting strategies for flood control and management that involve structural and non-structural measures along with the use of modern technologies.

The report stressed on adopting less expensive non-structural measures like flood forecasting, flood plain zoning, flood proofing to accommodate high spat of water in majority of the places.

The report of the committee constituted for Formulation of Strategy for Flood Management Works in Entire Country and River Management Activities and Works Related to Border Areas (2021-26) further said the room of the river should be provided by taking up the measures like creating wetlands, lakes and check dams.

The committee, headed by Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, also proposed National Water Model for India which can be built with the help of some scalable models.

The committee is of the view to provide priority to non-structural measures to mitigate the floods and shall go for long term and medium-term structural measures when and where those are unavoidable.

It also stressed on the use of advanced technology like artificial intelligence, satellites, remote sensing and GIS for flood forecasting and warning systems.

“The committee has also proposed to extend the Flood Management and Border Area Programme (FMBAP) for the period of 2021-26, co-terminus with the period of 15th Finance Commission with the provision of inclusion of new projects for funding under the scheme,” the report said.

According to the report, some changes like revisions in monetary limits for appraisal of flood control schemes etc have been suggested in the scheme for its successful implementation.

“The committee has also advocated the formation of Flood Management Plans which can also help in rescue and relief works during and after the floods” it said.

The report also pitched for the policy to provide flood cushion in the existing dams to accommodate peak time flood so that the tragedy like Kerala floods doesn’t repeat itself.

It also pointed out that the construction of embankments/levees should be taken up as the medium-term measures to provide protection to the railway lines, national highways, valuable assets or international boundary.

Noting that the long-term structural measures like dams, reservoirs, detention basins etc have been used in few cases, the report said the long-term measures should be taken up in the cases where there is compulsion for protection of larger area, population or assets.