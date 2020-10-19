Nokia to partner with NASA on ARTEMIS mission to build LTE network for astronauts on the Moon

NASA will send the first woman and the next man astronaut on the lunar surface as part of the ARTEMIS mission. The mission is scheduled to be launched by the year 2024. (Credit: NASA)

Finland based Nokia which is one of the oldest mobile and telecommunication companies has been selected by American space agency National Aeronautical Space Agency (NASA) to build the first ever cellular network on the lunar surface. NASA which is scheduled to launch the ARTEMIS mission to the Moon by 2024 will partner with Nokia to deploy the first LTE/4G communications system in space, according to a statement released by the Finland based company. The statement was released by the company after it was chosen as the NASA partner to advance the “Tipping Point” technologies on the lunar surface for the mission.

The company said that its LTE network is best suited to provide wireless connectivity for varied activities that need to be carried out by the astronauts on the lunar surface. It also said that the network will enable the video and voice communication capabilities, telemetry and biometric data exchange during the mission.

The company informed that it will use its Nokia Bell Labs’ pioneering innovations to deploy the compact, low power consuming space hardened LTE solution on the Moon by the end of 2022. Nokia further said that it is also doing a collaboration with the Intuitive Machines to integrate the ground breaking into the lunar lander which will be used in the mission. The network designed by Nokia will be designed in a manner that it can self configure upon the deployment and establish the first LTE communications on the Moon.

Marcus Weldon who is the Chief Technology Officer at Nokia and also the President of Nokia Bell Labs said that Nokia will leverage its rich and successful history of working in space technologies in various capacities. Weldon also said that by partaking in the ARTEMIS mission and building the wireless network solution on the Moon, the company is planting the flag for pioneering innovations beyond the conventional limits.

NASA will send the first woman and the next man astronaut on the lunar surface as part of the ARTEMIS mission. The mission is scheduled to be launched by the year 2024.