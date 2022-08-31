Noida twin towers demolition: Here’s how much air pollution levels spiked after the building fell

With the demolition of twin towers in Noida on Sunday, the pollution levels in the nearby areas spiked drastically. According to the official data, the biggest spike in PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels was recorded at Parsvnath Prestige society near the now-demolished twin towers in Sector 93A followed by the City Park and the Barat Ghar in Gejha village. After the demolition took place at 2.30 pm on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board’s (UPPCB) data showed that for the 2 pm to 10 pm period, the PM 10 level in Parsvanth Prestige had spiked to 676 while it was 81 on Saturday and 137 on Monday.

The PM 10 figures during that period at City Park was 383, while it was 96 on Saturday and 88 on Monday. At Barat Ghar in Gejha, the PM 10 readings during the same period were 403 on Sunday, 110 on Saturday and 130 on Monday.

The PM 2.5 level was 141 at Parsvnath Prestige on Sunday, 99 at City Park and 86 at Barat Ghar. On Saturday, the PM 2.5 levels were 17, 38 and 48, respectively. A day after the demolition, on Monday, the PM 2.5 figure at Parsvnath Prestige was 53, City Park 47 and Barat Ghar 40, according to the data.

UPPCB’s Regional Officer Praveen Kumar told the news wire that the pollutant level around the twin towers demolition site has been more or less similar to the level of ambient air quality as observed in other parts of Delhi-NCR. “The rain on Monday evening has been effective,” he added.

The demolition took place following a Supreme Court order in August last year, according to which, the nearly 100-metre-tall structures had come up in the premises of Emerald Court housing society in violation of building norms.

The towers were demolished using “controlled implosion”. Apex and Ceyane towers, both taller than the Qutub Minar, had 915 flats, 21 shops and two basements. Around 5,000 residents of the nearby societies of ATS Greens Village and Emerald Court had to evacuate their flats for the demolition.