Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to 3 scientists for contribution to understanding of universe evolution

By: |
Published: October 8, 2019 4:27:28 PM

One half of the award was given to James Peebles "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology," and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star."

Nobel Prize, Nobel Prize in Physics, universe evolution, 2019 Nobel Prize, James Peebles, science newsThe laureates will receive them at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10. (AP Photo)

Three scientists have won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for for their contribution to the understanding of the evolution of the universe and “Earth’s place in the cosmos.” One half of the award was given to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology,” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.” They will share a 9-million kronor (USD 918,000) cash award, a gold medal and a diploma. The laureates will receive them at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to 3 scientists for contribution to understanding of universe evolution
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition