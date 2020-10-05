  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nobel Prize 2020: Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton, Charles M Rice win medicine prize for Hepatitis C virus discovery

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 3:31 PM

They have bagged the Nobel medicine prize "for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus"

The Nobel Prize in Medicine for the year 2020 was awarded jointly to Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice on Monday.

The winners were announced in Stockholm by the head of the Nobel Committee, Thomas Perlmann.

More details awaited.

