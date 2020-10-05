Nobel Prize 2020: Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton, Charles M Rice win medicine prize for Hepatitis C virus discovery

A national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal. in Bogota, Colombia. (AP Photo/File)

The Nobel Prize in Medicine for the year 2020 was awarded jointly to Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice on Monday.

They have bagged the Nobel medicine prize “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus”

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2020 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.” pic.twitter.com/MDHPmbiFmS — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2020

The winners were announced in Stockholm by the head of the Nobel Committee, Thomas Perlmann.

More details awaited.