No heatwave conditions over country on April 15: IMD

“Maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius were recorded at most places over East Uttar Pradesh; at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal and West Rajasthan; at a few places over Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat state and West Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand and Marathwada,” the IMD said.
The highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was reported at Nowgong (East Uttar Pradesh) over the country.