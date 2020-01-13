New Zealand White Island volcano death toll rises to 20

By:
Wellington | Published: January 13, 2020 12:00:22 PM

"Police can confirm a further person died in an Australian hospital last night as a result of injuries suffered in the White Island eruption," deputy commissioner John Tims said.

New Zealand, New Zealand volcano, white island volcano, volcano news today, volcano updateThere were 47 people, mainly Australian tourists, on the island when the volcano erupted on December 9. (Reuters)

The death toll from the White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand has risen to 20, following another death more than a month after the tragedy, police said Monday. The toll includes two people whose bodies have not been recovered. “Police can confirm a further person died in an Australian hospital last night as a result of injuries suffered in the White Island eruption,” deputy commissioner John Tims said.

The person, whose identity was not released, is the second to die in hospital in Australia. There were 47 people, mainly Australian tourists, on the island when the volcano erupted on December 9 and many were coated in burning ash and steam. Doctors have said a quarter of a million square centimetres (38,750 square inches) of skin has been used so far to try to save the lives of the injured.

