New study reveals exact shape of stars that exist in the milky way galaxy

In a major breakthrough, scientists have discovered an actual shape of cloud-like diffusion of stars in the milky way galaxy. Even though it was believed to be spherical for several decades, with an increase in modern technology, the new model suggests that this cloud defusion, which is called the stellar halo, is in tilted condition.

The study has been published in ‘The Astronomical Journal’. It offers research related to a number of astrophysics subjects. The results provide details of the galaxy and galactic evolution. It also provides details related to research on a mysterious substance which is popularly called dark matter.

As per Jiwon “Jesse” Han, the lead author of the study, the team measured the shape of the stellar halo with much greater accuracy than was earlier possible. He further suggested that the steller halo looks like a shape of a rugby or a football. Seconding his view, co-author Charlie Conroy, pointed out that for decades it was believed that the stellar halo is either spherical or isotropic and that now we need to throw away photos of galaxies surrounding the spherical volume of stars. ANI reported.

It may be noted that the stellar halo is believed to be the visible area of what is popularly known as a galactic halo. It is this galactic halo that is controlled by dark matter whose presence is measured through its own gravity. Importantly, every galaxy has its own halo of dark matter. The matter that is visible results in the formation of stars.

According to Han, the stellar halos are a great place to begin if anybody wants to learn about galactic haloes in our own galaxy. For a long time, however, the Milky Way’s stellar halo, is believed to be several thousand years old in our galaxy.

The stellar halo contains only one percent of the stars in our galaxy. Over the years, astronomers have successfully identified thousands of stars that are present here.