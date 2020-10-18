New low-pressure area forming over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall expected in Odisha till October 22

Nodal officers have also been appointed in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Balasore and Bhadrak to deal with any situation, the official said. (Representational image; PTI Photo)

A low-pressure area, likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by Monday, is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in many parts of Odisha in the next four days, the Meteorological Centre here said.

A cyclonic circulation lies over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, and under its influence, the fresh low-pressure area is likely to develop over the same region, it said on Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur mainly in southern and coastal parts of Odisha till October 22 due to the system, Meteorological Centre Director H R Biswas said.

There will be a moderate downpour in other parts of the state during this period, he said.

Nine low-pressure systems have been formed over the Bay of Bengal since August.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into deep sea from October 19 to 22 as the Meteorological Centre has forecast squally weather conditions with wind speed likely reaching 40-50 kmph over the Bay of Bengal.

In view of the weather forecast, the Odisha government has geared up its preparation to deal with any flood-like situation and landslides in the hilly region.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena issued a fresh advisory and asked district officials to be prepared to manage any exigency.

Water Resources department engineer-in-chief Jyotirmay Rath said water levels of all major rivers such as Vansadhara,

Nagavali and Rushikulya are being constantly monitored in view of the heavy rainfall forecast in south Odisha.

He said rivers in the southern region are flowing below the danger mark.

Senior and experienced officers are being sent with adequate flood-fighting materials to keep a close watch on the river embankments, he said.

Nodal officers have also been appointed in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Balasore and Bhadrak to deal with any situation, the official said.

The Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall in some places of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Monday.