New forecast system to predict lightning, thunderstorms by this April

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 11:16 AM

Last year's pre-monsoon thunderstorms and dust storms led by very high wind speed which claimed over 200 lives in different parts of northern Indian states

Source: Representational Image/ Reuters

The Central Government will be rolling out an end-to-end system to predict thunderstorms and lightning across India. The system is expected to be launched by April of this year.

To build tools for this task, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and Pune and India Meteorological Department (IMD) are working together.

The announcement comes keeping in mind the last year’s pre-monsoon thunderstorms and dust storms led by very high wind speed which claimed over 200 lives in different parts of northern Indian states.

In order to locate thunderstorm/lightning activities in real time, 48 lightning sensors have been installed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) across the country, Union minister Harsh Vardhan was quoted in the report.

Apart from this, IITM along with India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Mumbai Municipal Corporation, is setting up a new dense rain-gauge network over the Maximum City with 200 instruments.

Adding that along with a mobile application, Vardhan said that this system will assist the city administration as well as the citizenry to stay informed about the rainfall situation in the city in real time.

