Never seen before objects in space! Scientists find 4 mysterious circular objects in deep space

Have we come close to getting the answer on alien existence? Four mysterious, deep circular objects, which were never seen before, have been observed in deep space by massive radio telescopes. The objects appear to be shiny and sparkling on the edges of its outer boundaries and are found to be extremely circular in shape according to the accounts of the astronauts who have observed the objects, according to reports in international media. The findings were reported when astronomers were reviewing the archival data from radio telescopes in Australia and India respectively. After the news about the four strange objects was shared, the space scientists and enthusiasts have been busy explaining, wondering and trying to come to terms with the new reality.

Kristine Spekkens, who is an astronomer from the Royal Military College of Canada and Queen’s University was quoted as telling LiveScience website that the objects appear to be one of the many unprobed and unexplored aspects of the universe.

These may be an extension of the previously known objects which we have been unable to explore, the astronomer was quoted as saying. Though not sure about its antecedents and nature, scientists have tentatively started calling these objects “ORCs” which expands into Odd Radio Circles. The Australian astronomers who first encountered the objects were working on the Evolutionary Map of the Universe Pilot. At the time of encountering the objects, the scientists were using the square kilometer array pathfinder telescope.

Attesting to the observation made by astronomers around the world, the paper written by the Australian astronomers also says that the objects do not “correspond to any known type of object”. The paper also said, out of the four objects, the two objects were seen in close vicinity and might have some interconnection.

The scientists have hinted at varied possibilities about the objects and written that the objects may very well be a representation of “the spherical shock wave from an extra-galactic transient event, or the outflow/remnant, from a radio galaxy viewed end-on.” Theories about the objects representing a supernova remnant, galactic planetary nebula or a face-on star-forming galaxy have also not been ruled out.