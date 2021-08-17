Need to transform to plant-based food system urgently: IPCC report

The Plant Based Treaty (along with the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty) provide a logical pathway to the solutions needed now.

Findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) sixth assessment report have made it clear that the world needs to urgently transform to a plant-based food system, the Plant Based Treaty initiative —a grassroots campaign to put food systems at the forefront of combating the climate crisis — has said.

The IPCC report said there is a slim chance of limiting global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and there is an urgent need to limit fossil fuels and deforestation.

“World to hit temperature tipping point 19 years faster than forecast. The planet will reach 1.5C degrees warming a decade early. If they don’t fall at all we are on track for 4-5C, which is apocalypse territory. Scientists warn the collapse of major Atlantic currents, ice caps and Amazon rainforest cannot be ruled out,” it said.

Nicola Harris, director of communications at Plant Based Treaty, said the report makes it clear that rapid, strong and sustained reductions in greenhouse gases are needed now. “We cannot wait two, five or 10 years. We need to transform to a plant-based food system as a matter of urgency if we are to reduce methane to safe levels and slow global warming,” Harris said.

Campaign coordinator for the treaty, Anita Krajnc, said, “While carbon dioxide is the dominant gas, stronger reductions in methane are critical. The Plant Based Treaty (along with the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty) provide a logical pathway to the solutions needed now.”

The Plant Based Treaty initiative, modelled on the Fossil Fuel Treaty, aims to halt degradation of critical ecosystems caused by animal agriculture and promote a shift to healthier, sustainable, plant-based diets. It is also a companion to the UNFCCC/ Paris Agreement.