  • MORE MARKET STATS

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO hands over 281.77 hectares of mangrove region to forest dept

By: |
August 06, 2021 11:36 AM

In an official release, the CIDCO said that out of the total land, 134 hectares area is in Kamothe node, 38 hectares in Panvel and 109 hectares in Kolhe-Khar under its jurisdiction, which it handed over to the mangrove cell of the forest department on Thursday.

mangrove region"As mangroves play a vital role in safeguarding coastal regions, CIDCO has handed over the mangrove land under its jurisdiction to the forest department for its conservation as 'reserved forest'," it said. (File photo: PTI)

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra has handed over 281.77 hectares of mangrove land in Panvel tehsil of Raigad district to the forest department for its protection and conservation.

In an official release, the CIDCO said that out of the total land, 134 hectares area is in Kamothe node, 38 hectares in Panvel and 109 hectares in Kolhe-Khar under its jurisdiction, which it handed over to the mangrove cell of the forest department on Thursday.

Related News

“As mangroves play a vital role in safeguarding coastal regions, CIDCO has handed over the mangrove land under its jurisdiction to the forest department for its conservation as ‘reserved forest’,” it said.

Considering various upcoming projects in Navi Mumbai, this decision will prove to be beneficial for the protection of environment in the region, said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO.

Mangroves hold great ecological importance. Apart from protecting land from destruction, mangroves play an important role in obstructing flood waters and storms. Similarly, they are home to several birds, animals and marine creatures.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Navi Mumbai CIDCO hands over 281.77 hectares of mangrove region to forest dept
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Air pollution linked with higher risk of dementia: Study
2Monsoon in Delhi: Four districts in capital record “large excess” rainfall
3Disaster management plan, tsunami warning systems put in place for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, home ministry says