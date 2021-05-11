National Technology Day 2021: Know more about the day that commemorate India’s scientific feats

PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the test site in Pokhran with DRDO chief A P J Abdul Kalam (left), and AEC Chairman and DAE Secretary R Chidambaram. (Express Archive)

National Technology Day 2021, History and Significance of National Technology Day: Every year, May 11 is celebrated across the country as National Technology Day. And this year, it will be the 30th National Technology Day, celebrating the huge advancements India has made in the Science and Technology sector.

This day is also a reminder that on this day in 1998, India had successfully carried out three successful nuclear tests at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range which is located in Rajasthan. Operation Shakti was the code name given to the tests which were conducted on that day, which were led by the late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. This was followed by two more nuclear tests being carried out on May 13, 1998. These nuclear tests gave India an entry into the elite group of nations who had nuclear weapons. India became the sixth nation in the world to join the `nuclear-club’.

The first time the National Technology Day was celebrated was on May 11, 1999.

Theme

Each year there is a different theme for celebrating this important day in the history of India. This is decided by the Technology Development Board (TDB). “Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future” is the theme this year.

Last year, the theme was ‘Rebooting the Economy through Science, Technology and Research Translations’ — ‘RESTART’.

What is the History of this day?

The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had declared May 11 as the National Technology day. This the most historical day in the history of modern India, as history was made and India proved its technological prowess under the leadership of late President Dr Kalam.

Since that day onwards, to encourage the scientists and the engineers, the Technology Development Board has been honouring them and their innovations, which helped in India’s growth.

Significance of this day

On this day, India had successfully conducted nuclear tests in 1998. And these tests were led by the late President of India APJ Abdul Kalam.

Besides celebrating the nuclear tests, this day is also remembered for several other achievements. These include the country’s first-ever indigenous aircraft, Hansa-1, had taken flight, which was designed by National Aerospace Laboratory (NAL). The light two seater flew for the first time in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This was built for pilot training, surveillance, and reconnaissance purposes.

On this day the DRDO had also tested a short-range missile with a quick reaction time – surface-to-air Trishul missile. And after completion of various tests successfully, the missile is now inducted in the Indian Army and Air Force as part of the country’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.

Who were the stakeholders in these tests?

The tests conducted proved that India has the capability of building thermonuclear weapons and fission bombs.

The Indian Army (the tests were carried out at the Pokhran Tests Range), so they were responsible for some critical aspects, this was in collaboration with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMDER) and scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Technology Development Board has instituted awards

These are conferred by the President of India to scientists. This in honour of their achievements in the field of technology and innovations.

Atmanirbhar Bharat

With the focus of the government on making India a self-reliant nation, the focus is also expected to be on the technologies that can be commercialized for the betterment of the country.

There is an award category for Successful Commercialization of Indigenous Technology. And according to the Technology Development Board is given to that innovatory who on this day (May 11) has managed to successfully develop and then commercialize the indigenous technology.