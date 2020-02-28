National Science Day: Salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists, says PM Narendra Modi

By: |
Updated: February 28, 2020 11:56:25 AM

"May Indian science continue to thrive and may our young minds develop even greater curiosity towards science," the Prime Minister said.

Delhi violenceNational Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28 every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the talent and tenacity of Indian scientists on the National Science Day.
“Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

“May Indian science continue to thrive and may our young minds develop even greater curiosity towards science,” he said.

Related News

“National Science Day is an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists,” the prime minister added. National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28 to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C V Raman on this day in 1928.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. National Science Day Salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists says PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NASA inches closer to landing humans on Moon! Launch abort system test for Orion spacecraft conducted
2Deadly Taal Volcano to erupt once more? Fumes erupting from caldera again
3Blood-red snow! Dangerous climate signs already visible in Antarctica; check details