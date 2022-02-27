National Science Day: Chance to win ‘Young Scientist of the Year’ award at All India Science quiz

The event is scheduled to be conducted at the National level and students from Class VI to XII can participate.

AI Testified, a leading AI-based startup, incubated at IIT Kanpur will be celebrating National Science Day (NSD) on February 28. Every year, this day is celebrated to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman who was awarded the Nobel prize in Physics. This year the theme of National Science Day is ‘Integrated Approach in Science & Technology’ for a sustainable future.

Marking the occasion, and as a gesture of salute to the Indian scientists AI testified is pleased to announce the All-India Level Science quiz competition, QuizFied on the eve of National Science Day. The aim of QuizFied is in the endeavor to provide an opportunity to the students to participate in the quiz and bag the title of Young Scientist of the year Award.

The event is scheduled to be conducted at the National level and students from Class VI to XII can participate. This is the first time that all the 1053 Government schools of Delhi will be participating in this mega online competition. The objective is to create awareness about the contribution of our Indian Scientists and also to promote the scientific temperament among students at a very young age.

The quiz will be conducted in 3 class groups i.e, students in class VI-VIII can register themselves in the beginner level, 9th and 10th class students in the intermediate level, and students of 11th and 12th can register themselves for the Advanced level. The winner of the quiz will be awarded the Young Scientist of the year award.

As per the USP provided by the AI Testified platform for other preparations, the quiz will also include the choice to use elimination and the 50-50 technique to choose the most suitable options. Students will also be provided with video solutions and resource recommendations after the quiz which will help in identifying the knowledge gap.

The quiz will be conducted online as per the group schedule for one hour and the students can register for free until 28th February 2022, 1.00 PM. For further information, students can log on to schools.aitestified.ai/quizfied