NASA’s Perseverance rover’s intriguing new discovery! Finds organic matter on surface hinting at past life on Red Planet

NASA’s Perseverance rover has brought us some good insights. While exploring a river delta on Mars, the rover has collected rock samples that are full of carbon-based molecules — likely to be the remnants of ancient microbial life. The rover has collected four samples from an ancient river delta in Mar’s Jezero Crater since July 7, bringing the total count of scientifically compelling rock samples to 12.

“The delta, with its diverse sedimentary rocks, contrasts beautifully with the igneous rocks – formed from crystallisation of magma – discovered on the crater floor,” said Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley of Caltech in Pasadena, California. “This juxtaposition provides us with a rich understanding of the geologic history after the crater formed and a diverse sample suite. For example, we found a sandstone that carries grains and rock fragments created far from Jezero Crater – and a mudstone that includes intriguing organic compounds,” Farley added.

The scientists at NASA have nicknamed one of the sample rocks as ‘Wildcat Ridge’. The named rock is about three-feet-wide that was likely formed billions of years ago as mud and fine sand settled in an evaporating lake. “In the distant past, the sand, mud, and salts that now make up the Wildcat Ridge sample were deposited under conditions where life could potentially have thrived,” said Farley.

“The fact that organic matter was found in such a sedimentary rock – known for preserving fossils of ancient life here on Earth – is important. However, as capable as our instruments aboard Perseverance are, further conclusions regarding what is contained in the Wildcat Ridge sample will have to wait until it’s returned to Earth for in-depth study as part of NASA’s Mars Sample Return campaign,” the project scientist added.

According to NASA, a key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including caching samples that may contain signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterise the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith.