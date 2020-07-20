NASA’s Moon Landing: 51st anniversary of ‘mankind’s giant leap’; Here’s everything you need to know

Armstrong words after stepping for the first time on the Moon, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,” are now etched in history. Credit: NASA

The world celebrates July 21th as the National Moon Day as on the same day in the year 1969, American astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the lunar surface. The world celebrated the golden jubilee of the event only last year with lots of pomp and show, however the feat achieved by mankind was so remarkable and astonishing that the day is celebrated every year with the same delight and happiness.

Armstrong words after stepping for the first time on the Moon, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,” are now etched in history. Apart from Armstrong astronaut Buzz Aldrin also stepped on the moon while Michael Collins flew the Apollo 11 command module Columbia around in the Lunar orbit. The duo created the history as they walked on the Moon for few hours and spent some hours on the Moon’s surface collecting samples, clicking photographs and doing experiments. The Apollo 11 mission had finally come to fruition and the spot where the astronauts landed was named the Tranquility base

Apart from the victory of the astronauts and symbolic feat of mankind, there were other winners as well. The United States which had been in a fierce competition with its then Cold war rival USSR to establish its supremacy in the world of space had the last laugh. The cut throat competition between the two countries and the breakneck speed at which the scientists of the two space agencies-NASA and Roscosmos- worked for the last few decades culminated in the phone call that Armstrong along with his crew partners established with the then U.S President Richard Nixon from the Moon’s surface. Broadcasters in that part of the world also had their day as almost the whole world watched the making of the history live on their television screens.