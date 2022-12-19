NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope gives sparkling new view of Carina Nebula

The James Webb Space Telescope mesmerised people across the globe with its image of the “cosmic cliffs” of the Carina Nebula. Earlier this week, researchers worked hard to find previously unknown stars in the nebula with the help of Webb data. The Hubble Space Telescope took a new view of the Nebula which looks quite sparkling, as NASA shared its image.

According to a report published by The Indian Express, the Carina Nebula seems to be a huge cloud of gas and dust which houses several big and bright stars, including some which are between 50 to 100 times the mass of the Sun. The Nebula glows as it radiates from its stars that ionises the gas.

Also Read Webb image reveals previously shrouded newborn stars

Carina is deemed to be a dynamic area of the sky where there is a constant formation of stars concurrently with deaths of other celestial bodies. When stars form, they start giving powerful ultraviolet radiation and their intense wind blowing disperse the gas and dust surrounding them.

Sometimes, this celestial phenomenon creates dark and dusty spots and sometimes it forms empty patches where stars look visible clearly.

Astronomers clicked the image of Carina with the help of Hubble’s infrared imaging capabilities to discover light of longer wavelengths which are not scattered by the dust and gas surrounding the stars. The image portrays a small section of the Nebula, which is located close by the centre in an area where there is a thin layer of gas, IE reported.

The Nebula has got massive size, measuring around 300 light-years. Astronomers could be able to study it in parts by piecing together different images. The astronomers could understand its humongous structure and composition. The Nebula could be seen with the naked eye from the southern hemisphere of the Earth.