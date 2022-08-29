NASA’s Artemis-1 to launch today; Here’s when and where you can watch the historic flight!

NASA’s Artemis-1 Launch Updates: NASA will launch its ARTEMIS I A mission to the Moon on Monday, almost half a century after the last mission to the lunar surface took place. The successor to the Apollo mission is scheduled to launch from the Guiana Space Launch Complex at 6.03 pm IST.

The mission is the first in a series of missions that will allow NASA to send humans to the moon. During the six-week mission, the agency will launch its most powerful launch vehicle, the Space Launch System, and the Orion crew capsule. The two space vehicles will travel a distance of approximately 65,000 kilometers to the moon and back.

NASA will conduct a live broadcast of the event, which will feature appearances by various celebrities. Some of these include Jack Black, Keke Palmer, and Chris Evans. The event will also feature a performance of the national anthem by jazz musicians John Legend and Josh Groban. In addition, Yo-Yo Ma and the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform the song “America the Beautiful.” You can watch the event right here.

How to watch Artemis 1 launch LIVE

The launch window for the mission will begin streaming at 6:03 pm. Despite the unfavorable weather conditions, NASA is still proceeding with the mission.

NASA will provide live coverage of the mission, as well as pre-launch and post-launch activities. The launch will take place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. To watch the event, fans can access it through the agency’s YouTube channel, NASA app, and television.

The mission will also carry various secondary payloads. These will be used to transport equipment and scientific instruments to Earth’s orbit and beyond. One of the main payloads that will be carried by the mission is the EQUULEUS instrument, which will provide scientists with a deeper understanding of the radiation environment on Earth. CuSP will be carried out to measure the magnetic and particle fields in space.

The other scientific instruments that will be carried out by the mission are the NEA Scout, which will be used to take pictures of an asteroid’s surface. A payload developed by a university in Kentucky will also be used to study the lunar ice. The Morehead State University’s Ice Cube will use an infrared spectrometer to analyze the different compounds in the lunar ice.

Arizona State University developed the LunaH-Map, which will use neutron spectrometers to create detailed maps of the moon’s permanently shadowed regions. There are several other payloads like BioSentinel, ArgoMoon, and LunIR each serving a specific purpose.

The mission will also transport thousands of other items, which will become “flown into space” mementos on Earth. Some of these include seeds, mission patches, stickers, and USB drives.

NASA’s ARTEMIS I mission will demonstrate the capabilities of its various launch vehicles, such as the Space Launch System and Orion Capsule. It will also send various satellites into deep space. The goal of the mission is to chart the course for the agency’s efforts in sending humans to the moon, Mars, and beyond.