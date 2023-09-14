NASA unveils UFO report, says ‘can’t rule out potential unknown alien technology’

NASA released the long-awaited UFO report on Thursday. The big-ticket exciting nugget of information from the extensive report is – ‘NASA can’t rule out potential unknown alien technology.’ The space agency also said that it has not reached any scientific conclusion so far. There’s a lot more to learn, NASA scientists added while releasing the report to the public.

What was interesting was that instead of calling it UFO, as popularly known, NASA on Thursday termed these potential tech as ‘Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena’. NASA’s UAP independent study was commissioned in 2022. The NASA also added that it wanted to ‘destigmatise’ the ‘UAP’ sightings and move from sensationalism to science.

NASA said that it has appointed director for UAP research but declined to give the name saying that it doesn’t want the person concerned to face unnecessary harassment. The UFO report is available on NASA’s official website and can be downloaded in PDF format from – science.nasa.gov/uap