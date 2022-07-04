NASA shares stunning pic of ‘globular cluster’ – Find out what this latest Hubble click is all about

The US space agency NASA has shared a photo of a “globular cluster”, which contains thousands of glittering stars from the universe. The agency collected the photo through the Hubble Space Telescope, which used its Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera to capture the image.

According to NASA, global clusters are tightly bound and stable, which consist of thousands to millions of stars. These stars are larger than open clusters and also are tightly gravitationally bound.It is due to the fact that the gravitational attraction between these stars gives them a spherical shape on a regular basis. That they are called “globular”.

These stars are found between older, redder stars in open clusters. These redder stars might disperse before they get old. Also, the gravitational attractions may make them stable, which can help them in becoming long-lived

Astronomers around the world are interested in all kinds of stars as they are all formed at the same time and location with the same kind of composition. Therefore, they often help in studying how stars are formed and evolve. However, it is quite tough to observe single stars among globular clusters as they are densely populated.

This new image came after studying globular clusters that are close to the Milky Way galaxy.The survey of these objects was avoided in the past due to the dusty centre of our galaxy blocking their light and altering the colours of stars. Importantly, colours of stars are crucial to astronomers as they provide insights into their ages, temperatures and compositions.

Scientists who came out with this new study combined data from Hubble along with that from astronomical archives. This helped them to measure the ages of globular clusters, including NGC 6569.The study also provided them with details of the structure and density of globular clusters.