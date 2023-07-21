In a NASA briefing on Thursday, top climatologist Gavin Schmidt warned that July 2023 could be the hottest month the world has experienced in “hundreds, if not thousands, of years.” This alarming projection is supported by data from tools operated by the European Union and the University of Maine, which have already witnessed daily temperature records being shattered. These tools use a combination of ground and satellite data to generate preliminary estimates, revealing an unmistakable trend of extreme heat.

Schmidt emphasised that the impact of this heatwave is not solely attributed to the El Nino weather pattern, which has only recently emerged. Instead, the overall warmth observed globally, especially in the oceans, is a result of increased greenhouse gas emissions. Record-breaking sea surface temperatures have been recorded, even outside tropical regions, over several months, and this pattern is likely to persist due to ongoing greenhouse gas emissions.

2023 likely to be the hottest year

The current situation increases the likelihood that 2023 will be recorded as the hottest year in history, with Schmidt estimating a “50-50 chance,” while other scientists suggest it could be as high as 80 per cent. Even more concerning is Schmidt’s anticipation that 2024 will be even hotter, mainly due to the emerging El Nino event, which is expected to peak towards the end of the year.

These warnings come amid a backdrop of wildfires and dire health warnings spreading across the world in recent times. The devastating effects of extreme heat are evident, and urgent action is required to address the underlying causes of climate change.

As global temperatures continue to rise, it is crucial for governments, organisations, and individuals to take significant steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impact of climate change. The future of our planet and the well-being of all its inhabitants depend on collective efforts to address this pressing challenge.