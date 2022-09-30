NASA reveals first images of DART colliding into asteroids – A detailed insight￼

NASA’s two biggest observatories Hubble and James Webb unveiled their first images of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) the impactor spacecraft that intentionally crashed into an asteroid in any space agency’s first-ever in-space test for planetary defense. According to astronomers, the impact was much larger than expected.

The international observatories that were used for the mission turned their attention toward DART blasting Dimorphos, a space rock, an experiment that could be later developed and utilized to divert celestial objects that could threaten life on Earth in the future.

Through their observations, the two space observatories were able to gain a deeper understanding of the impact and its effects on the asteroid. They were also able to identify the distribution of particles in the cloud of debris. This information will help scientists understand how a kinetic impact can alter an asteroid’s orbit. While the images from the mission revealed the amount of matter that was flying out into space, the images from James Webb and Hubble were able to zoom in on the object.

What the impact revealed according to the scientists

After hitting the target, the astronomers saw a vast cloud of dust emerging from Dimorphos and its big brother, Didymos.

Mission scientist Micky Fitzsimmons finds that the images taken by the two space observatories allowed them to see how the materials were moving after the explosive impact. “It really is quite spectacular,” he said to AFP.

.@NASAWebb & @NASAHubble caught the DART impact on camera – the 1st time that Webb & Hubble were used to simultaneously observe the same celestial target.



Looking forward to what we’ll learn about #DARTmission from our telescopes on Earth soon. https://t.co/Y0HOAbSkI0 https:/ pic.twitter.com/lgDwOBd7Om — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) September 29, 2022

In a joint statement, the mission’s partners, NASA and European Space Agency noted that the image showed plumes of the material moving away from the impact site.

Hubble’s images were taken for 22 minutes, five hours, and eight hours after the collision. They showed the expanding spray of matter coming from where the object was hit.

Ian Carnelli, a scientist of the European Space Agency’s Hera mission, said that the images taken by Hubble and Webb were very similar to those captured by the LICIACube satellite, which was about 50 kilometers from the asteroid when it was hit. He noted that the impact appeared bigger than expected. The Hera mission, which aims to analyze the damage caused by the collision, will conduct an inspection of the impact site in four years.

What’s up next for Hubble, Webb, and scientists to find out about the collision

In the coming months, scientists will also examine the asteroid through the use of Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph and Hubble’s Mid-Infrared Instrument. These tools will allow them to gain a deeper understanding of the composition of the asteroid.

For the next three weeks, Hubble will monitor the asteroid’s Didymos-Dimorphos system. These observations will allow scientists to gain a deeper understanding of the movement and evolution of the ejecta cloud.