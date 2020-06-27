NASA releases time-lapse video of the Sun; squeezes 10 years of time into 1 hour | WATCH VIDEO

Till the end of the decade, SDO had utilised total of 20 million GB of space to capture 435 million high resolution images of the Sun. Credit: Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO

US space agency NASA has put out a time lapse video of the Sun squeezing a decade’s time into one hour. The Sun has been under the watch of NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) for over a decade, a release from NASA said. The SDO collected over 435 million images of the Sun also in the same period from different angles. The meticulous capturing of the Sun’s photographs, observing each and every change in the Sun can be gauged from the fact that the SDO clicked a photo every 0.75 seconds, according to NASA. Till the end of the decade, SDO had utilised total of 20 million GB of space to capture 435 million high resolution images of the Sun.

The time lapse footage is believed to hold much value for the scientists who are interested in knowing about the functioning of the Sun and rise and fall in its activity during its 11 year solar cycle. Apart from the rise and fall in the activity of the Sun, the video might also help space scientists gather new information about the transiting planets and other eruptions in the Solar system. The video might also offer other insights about the closest star and its influence over the solar system. According to NASA, the magnetic fields are under constant flux and they keep altering to the extent that at the end of the 11 year solar cycle, the North pole of the Sun turns into the South and vice versa.

WATCH: Stunning time-lapse video of the Sun

However, the moments when either the Earth or some other solar system body came between the Sun and the SDO image capturing device, the images could not be clicked and those moments are represented in the video by the dark frames in the video, NASA said. Intent on making the moment of the release of the time lapse video memorable and impressionable, the space agency also commissioned a music director to design a special music to be played in the background in the video. The music was composed by Lars Leonhard. NASA will continue to keep a watch on the Sun so that no significant development misses its observations.