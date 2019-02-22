NASA releases interactive ‘Earth’ book, shows beauty from space

The space agency has released a new 168-page book, which is a collection of some of the most beautiful and dramatic images captured by Earth-observing satellites. (Image courtesy: earthobservatory.nasa.gov/features/earth-book-2019)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released an interactive book titled ‘Earth’, which is a collection of images of the planet, captured by satellites. NASA’s latest book shows a look into how the planet looks from the outer space.

The book is available in hardcover, e-book, and is also available online with interactive features. The book covers the Earth in 69 images, highlighting all the elements of our home planet’s atmosphere with short explanations of the science behind each image.

In the interactive version, viewers can click through gallery-style photos that are accompanied by descriptions to give context to the images. The images tell the story of the 4.5-billion-year-old planet. According to the space agency, images tell a story of land, wind, water, ice, and air.

One can download the free e-book version of ‘Earth’ from the official NASA website, while the interactive version is available on NASA’s Earth Observatory website. If you are a collector of physical prints, you can buy the hardcover for USD 53.

Meanwhile, NASA has a unique vantage point for observing the beauty and wonder of the planet. While looking back from space, astronaut Edgar Mitchell once called the Earth “a sparkling blue and white jewel,” and it does dazzle the eye. It was fifty years back when astronauts left Earth orbit for the first time and looked back at our “blue marble.”

According to NASA, sixty years ago, with the launch of Explorer 1, the space agency made its first observations of Earth from space.