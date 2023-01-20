NASA posts picture of ‘rare iceberg’ found in Antarctica: All details here

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently published an image of an iceberg, which seems quite different from a normal one. Straight-edge icebergs with two straight edges that meet at a right angle are either abundant or very less common.

Here is the image of the iceberg:

The above image was taken by NASA in 2018 as part of Operation IceBridge, which was NASA’s longest-running aerial survey of polar ice.

Operation IceBridge

Under the IceBridge operation, NASA’s aircraft flew over the Arctic, Antarctica and Alaska to collect information such as height, depth, thickness, movement and if there were any changes of sea ice, glaciers and ice sheets.

NASA’s IceBridge team flew over Antarctica’s Larsen C ice shelf and spotted a geometric mass of ice. This iceberg was rectangular in shape which is a rare sight.

Describing what they saw, NASA said, “A picture of sea ice extending to the horizon, taken from a low-flying aircraft.” Where the ocean peeks through the ice, it is dark blue. “Most of the ocean surface is covered in rough-looking white ice, thinner and thicker in some places, interspersed with sea ice icebergs.”

It further added, “The icebergs have flat tops and sheer edges that rise above the sea ice. At this scope, perspective is hard to tell, but the icebergs rise far out of the water. In the center of the frame, an iceberg dominates.”

Here is a video shot from the aircraft in Antarctica: