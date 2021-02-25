  • MORE MARKET STATS

NASA Perseverance Rover: For the Indian scientist behind rover’s landing on Mars, interest began with Star Trek

By: |
February 25, 2021 3:52 PM

38-year-old Dr Mohan said that she was hyper-aware of the fact that in the last 10 minutes, there would be no script.

She interned at various departments of NASA, from JPL to Goddard Space Centre. (Image: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

NASA Perseverance Mars Rover: The nail-biting minutes after the Perseverance Rover entered the Martian atmosphere but had not landed yet were much harder for Indian-origin Dr Swati Mohan, because she was tasked with announcing the updates as they came. Dr Swati Mohan is the head of guidance, navigation and control operations at the California-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and she worked on the Perseverance Rover for eight years.

In an interaction with IE, 38-year-old Dr Mohan said that she was hyper-aware of the fact that in the last 10 minutes, there would be no script and she had to look at the incoming data and translate that. However, she said that she was on edge because she kept anticipating the next data she would get, hoping that it would be favourable. She also said that the JPL carried out a programme to train the operations team for various scenarios over the previous months, which helped her because she kept telling herself that she had gone through all of the scenarios.

Related News

Dr Mohan was the lead of the team that built the Attitude Control System Terrain Relative Navigation technology for Perseverance, using which the rover was able to assess the surface of the Red Planet directly underneath it with the help of a camera and make an informed decision regarding the safest spot to land on in the Jezero Crater.

Swati was born in a traditional family from Karnataka, and she was supported by them when it came to education. Both her parents were engineers in Bengaluru and had shifted to the US 37 years ago. However, initially, Swati had wanted to be a paediatrician. It was an episode of Star Trek though which changed everything for her. The episode, she said, showed scenes of space and she was intrigued by the beauty, and wanted to see that place.

This led to her reading about the Hubble Space Telescope, astrophysics as well as the solar system, with the aspect of engineering sticking with her when she took the first class of Physics in her high school. It was here that a career in aeronautics and astrophysics began bubbling for Swati.

She interned at various departments of NASA, from JPL to Goddard Space Centre, and after her Masters and PhD from MIT, she joined the space agency’s Cassini Mission as a junior engineer. Swati became a part of the Mars Mission in 2013, and she started learning from the people involved in the 2012 Curiosity mission. She was then given the key role in Perseverance’s landing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

NasaNasa Mars Rover
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. NASA Perseverance Rover For the Indian scientist behind rovers landing on Mars interest began with Star Trek
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Are there any more planets like Earth in the Milky Way galaxy? New study shows surprising possibilities
2Human lives lost due to wildlife-human conflict need to be better compensated, say scientists
3Idea of climate action should not be to move climate ambition goal post to 2050: India at UNSC