NASA on the verge of finding life on Mars? Space agency’s chief scientist makes big revelation

According to NASA’s chief scientists, the American space agency are about to find life on the Red Planet Mars but Earthlings may not be ready yet for this phenomenal discovery. According to a report in the Indian Express, which quoted NASA’s Dr. Jim Green, two rovers bound for the Red Planet from the agency and the European Space Agency (ESA) may find scientific evidence to support the notion that there is indeed life on Mars! These rovers will be launched in 2020 and are scheduled to land on Mars in March 2021. The Rosalind Franlin rover of ESA’s ExoMars mission is expected to find possible extra-terrestrial life on Mars. It will collect Martian soil sample by drilling into the Red Planet’s surface.

Talking to The Telegraph, Green said that the discovery would start a whole new line of thinking. He added that humanity is not yet prepared for the results. Green was worried about it because NASA is close to finding it and make announcements regarding the same.

NASA’s own Mars mission will also conduct research by drilling into the Martian rocks. NASA’s Mars mission will not only have all the the tools for drilling but it will also have Mars Helicopter attached with the Mars 2020 rover.

The discovery of alien-life on Mars, according to the report quoting Green, will add a new arena for scientists to explore, and lot many questions to answer.

Green told that there will be a whole new set of scientific questions to answer including what kind of life is it? Is it like here on Earth? Are we related with Martian life? And most importantly, can life move from one planet to another? Is there an spark of life and it just needs the right environment to generate life, like it happened on Earth or is it different? The chemical environment and composition of that life form will answer lot many things.

In recent years, lot many developments have taken place and studies have shown that some planets, which we thought were uninhabited, might have had conditions conducive for life. Recent studies suggested that planet Venus could once sustain stable temperatures. The temperature on Venus around three billion years ago was ranging between 20 degrees Celsius minimum to 50 degrees Celsius maximum.

Back on Mars, scientists have discovered signs of groundwater and mysterious magnetic pulses. These findings, together with recent researches, made Green feel that there might be civilizations on other planets as well! The report cited Green as saying that there is no reason to not believe that civilizations could exist elsewhere. Scientists are finding exoplanets (planets which are outside our solar system) all over the universe, he added.