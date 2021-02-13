NASA Mars Mission: Perseverance Rover set to land on Mars — when and where to watch live telecast

The landing of the Perseverance Rover on the Martian surface would be broadcast live. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA Perseverance Mars Rover: NASA set to broadcast landing of Perseverance Rover live! With NASA’s Mars Mission 2020 about to reach its next stage of entering the Martian orbiting and then landing on the surface of the Red Planet, the excitement is building up among the Science enthusiasts. This mission aims to further deepen the understanding of scientists around Mars, by undertaking the study of the surface to identify signs of ancient microbial life. Moreover, the mission will become the first one to gather surface sediments and rocks from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth later. This, NASA believes, would pave the way for further human exploration of Mars.

Watch: Ahead of Perseverance rover’s arrival at Mars, NASA releases dramatic video trailer

This mission is the next one in a series of Mars exploration missions that NASA has carried out over the past few decades, and each mission has been more exciting than the previous one. Perseverance is the fifth Mars rover launched by NASA. This time, too, the excitement around the mission is palpable. And NASA is ready to share it with the world.

That’s right! The landing of the Perseverance Rover on the Martian surface would be broadcast live. Here’s how and when to watch!

NASA Mars Mission Perseverance landing: When to watch

The Perseverance Rover is set to enter the Martian orbit on February 18 and it will attempt its descent onto the surface of the Red Planet on the very same day, with the touchdown being scheduled for about 3:55 pm EST, which means at 2:25 am on February 19 in India. The broadcast, however, showing the landing of the rover along with expert commentary would begin at 2:15 pm EST, which means that it would begin at 12:45 am IST on February 19.

NASA Mars Mission: Where to watch Perseverance landing

The broadcast will happen from Southern California-based NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and science enthusiasts wll be able to catch it live on the NASA TV Public Channel. Apart from that, NASA’s website, app, YouTube channel and its social media handles on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook would also telecast the event live. NASA’s Twitch and DailyMotion accounts would also broadcast it.