NASA lists out 5 asteroids that will be very close to Earth this week! Should you worry?

Our solar system is so huge, that scientists encounter alien objects almost every time, some are potentially destructive. Some are rather dormant but all of them are enticing enough. A recent update by NASA’s asteroid tracking system says, there will be five near-Earth asteroid flybys this week. The agency revealed that the flybys began on September 11 and will last until September 18. The exact timing of the encounters was not revealed. NASA also revealed the size and distance of the asteroids that will make their closest approach.

One of these asteroids is as big as an airplane and will be closest to Earth during its flyby.

Asteroid 2022 QF

In August 2022, the space agency discovered the asteroid known as 2022 QF. It is 140 feet wide and it will come close to Earth on September 11. It has been categorized as a Near-Earth Object (NEO). According to the prediction, the asteroid will come within about 7.3 million kilometers of Earth with a speed of 30,384 kmp. The space agency has also predicted that it will make a safe passage across the planet.

Asteroid 2022 QD1

The massive space rock, which measures about 240 feet wide, is known to have the capability to destroy a city. According to NASA, the asteroid will come close to Earth on September 16. It will be traveling at a speed of over 30,000 kilometers per second.

Asteroid 2022 QB37

Another space rock that’s over 180 feet wide and traveling at a speed of over 30,000 kilometers per second is called an asteroid 2022 QB37. It will be closest to Earth on September 18.

Asteroid 2008 RW

In 2008, a 310-foot-long space rock known as 2008 RW was discovered. It’s bigger than the Qutub Minar, which is 238-foot tall. It’s believed that the asteroid will come close to Earth on September 12.

Asteroid 2005 RC3

Asteroid 2005 RC3 was discovered in 2005 and measures over 400 feet wide. It’s expected to come close to Earth on September 18. It will be at a distance of about 4.7 million kilometers.

Although all of these space rocks have been labeled as potentially hazardous, they will still be able to safely pass by Earth. An asteroid is regarded as hazardous if it’s about 7 million kilometers from Earth and measures 492 feet across.

To help protect the planet from these space objects, NASA is testing a new technology that aims to hit an asteroid that’s moving in a different direction. Dubbed the Deep Asteroid Reduction Experiment, this mission involves intentionally crashing into an asteroid to alter its course.

NASA uses an infrared-based space telescope called Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) to detect such objects that have the potential to strike Earth. The telescope helps NASA map the trajectory to know all the data including speed, orbital path, and the exact date when it comes close to Earth.