NASA launches air pollution monitoring instrument TEMPO on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket; Here’s what it is meant for

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA’s TEMPO instrument successfully lifted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Station at 10 AM on Friday.

The TEMPO instrument is currently on its way to geosynchronous orbit, where it will monitor air pollution in North America. It will take vital scientific readings on various pollutants, such as nitrogen oxide, ozone, and formaldehyde.

The TEMPO payload was on board Intelsat’s 40E satellite. It separated from the rocket around 32 minutes after takeoff. NASA noted that the instrument’s science activities will only start in May or early June.

NASA noted that TEMPO would be the first space instrument that will be able to measure air pollution levels in North America during the daytime. The resolution of the instrument will be able to measure up to several square miles.

Through the data collected by TEMPO, scientists will gain a deeper understanding of how air pollution affects people and the environment. They’ll also be able to improve air quality alerts.

In 2022, a report released by the Lung Association revealed that over 40 per cent of Americans live in areas with unhealthy air pollution levels. This figure represents an increase of 2.1 million people from the previous year.

NASA’s Bill Nelson stated that the agency’s mission with TEMPO is about improving the lives of Earth’s inhabitants. Through the data it collects, NASA will be able to protect the planet and improve air quality in North America.