NASA announces Lunar Loo challenge; invites ideas for engineering toilet on Moon

NASA wants to hear your ideas on making a loo on the Moon! In a first, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has invited ideas from around the world to build a loo on the lunar surface. The aim is to find out a way by which a toilet can be engineered and used when astronauts go on the Moon again. NASA in a release has said that when astronauts will be in their cabins and take their spacesuits out, they will be needing a toilet which is similar to the ones that are here on Earth. Therefore, the agency has asked the global community to give inputs.

According to NASA, the inputs should have a design for a compact toilet which is able to operate in microgravity as well as lunar gravity. “These designs are likely to be adapted and used in the Artemis lunar landers which take the astronauts to the Moon,” read NASA statement. It also explained that there are space toilets at the International Space Station but they are designed for microgravity.

For going on the moon, NASA’s Human Landing System Program is expected to be a next-generation device which is smaller in size, yet more efficient which can work in lunar gravity and microgravity.

NASA has organised this competition in partnership with HeroX and there are two categories for participation- Technical category and Junior category. Whosoever wins in a technical category will receive an award worthy of $35,000 and those in the junior category will receive a recognition from both NASA and HeroX along with some merchandise. The challenge will end on August 17.

Meanwhile, the space agency’ Artemis programme is set to send the first woman and another man to the Moon by 2024, a fact that has been stated on the official NASA website itself. New and innovative technologies and systems will be put into place for the same at NASA. They will also collaborate with their international and commercial partners to establish sustainable missions by the year 2028.