India’s manned space mission Gaganyaan: US interested in working with India, says former NASA administrator

By: | Published: March 9, 2019 5:09 PM

India plans to send three astronauts to space by 2022 through mission 'Gaganyaan'.

Costly delay: NASA flags design flaws in projects contracted to Boeing and SpaceXIndia plans to send three astronauts to space by 2022 through mission ‘Gaganyaan’.

The US is interested in forming a working group with India for its human space mission programme, former NASA administrator Maj. Gen. Charles Frank Bolden Jr. said on Friday.

Bolden, the US science envoy for space, said the two countries share a robust relationship in the area of space and have formed working groups to further cooperation in the arena.

Responding to a question at an interaction at the Observer Research Foundation on whether the two sides were also collaborating for the human space project, Bolden said, “I think, (ISRO Chairman) Dr (K) Sivan is communicating with (NASA) administrator (Jim) Bridenstine. He would like to propose that they form another working group singularly on the human space programme.”

He said over the last few years, the US had been nudging India to get into the human space project, but “they weren’t just ready at that time”.

Bolden said now that India has taken a decision in this regard, ISRO has been engaging with multiple players to collaborate on the mission.

India plans to send three astronauts to space by 2022 through mission ‘Gaganyaan’.

Speaking at another interactive session organized by FICCI, Bolden said that his primary role as a private citizen was to encourage international space collaboration and to build upon the robust cooperation between US and Indian scientists and space engineers.

Also Read: How heavy does our Galaxy Milky Way weigh?

He dwelt on topics ranging from commercialization of space exploration, challenges facing space policy, space engineering and international space law.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), he said, could help train Indian astronauts, undertake space missions of ISRO and share its expertise and training facilities.

“It’s all about shared risks and shared rewards,” said a FICCI statement quoting Bolden.

A S Kiran Kumar, Chairman of Physical Research Laboratory of ISRO and Sivan’s predecessor said the working relationship between NASA and ISRO had acquired an energetic dimension.

There was now increasing recognition of India’s capability on the space front and this confidence helps the two agencies to work shoulder-to-shoulder, Kumar added.

Bolden recently retired from service as the twelfth Administrator of NASA, where he oversaw the safe transition from 30 years of space shuttle missions to a new era of exploration focused on the full utilization of the International Space Station and space and aeronautics technology development.

A former astronaut, General Bolden served aboard four space shuttle missions.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. India’s manned space mission Gaganyaan: US interested in working with India, says former NASA administrator
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition