Mystery illness in Rajasthan has killed over 10,000 birds

According to latest media reports over 10,000 birds from 25 varying species have been buried by state agencies.

Visitors at Rajasthan’s Sambhar Lake, spotted the dead migratory birds early last week. The lake is the country’s largest inland saltwater one and lies 80 km southwest of Jaipur.

According to latest media reports over 10,000 birds from 25 varying species have been buried by state agencies. 165 of them have been rescued last Thursday. Bird watchers are afraid that the final toll might increase considering the size of the lake.

Also Read | Good news travellers! Water villas to be set up in Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar Islands

Experts say that the point of worry is the fact that no definitive cause for their deaths has been found as yet. A rescue centre has been ordered to be built on the site by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Rajasthan High Court has taken suo moto cognizance for the crisis and even Sukhram Vishnoi, Minister of State for Forests (Independent Charge), is reaching Sambhar.

The government even listed possible causes for the deaths in front of a division bench headed by Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Indrajit Mahanty. The list included toxicity due to higher concentration of salt along the edges along with viral infections as well as bacterial infection and stress caused by competition for scarce resources affected by rising temperature and water levels.

Officials admit that there no clear answers. Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History’s (SACON) experts are also at the site. WII’s Dr Anju Baroth said that the water salinity is high and despite that, no other adulteration has been found.

Dr Joy Gardner, head of NGO Hope and Beyond which is working at the site told IE that she hasn’t seen many birds die in Sambhar. She added that they hadn’t reached many areas so there is a probability of the final toll being much higher.

The district collectors of Ajmer, Nagaur and Jaipur have been given a directive to take up a campaign for the disposal of the bird carcasses and ensure their disposal appropriately.