Myriad of colours! Pluto’s viral image mesmerises netizens- Check out here!

US Space agency NASA recently shared a picture of Pluto which has now gone viral for its stunning imagery. The new image shows Pluto’s varied surfaces from planes to mountains in different colours which has resulted in a beautiful and mesmerising rainbow-like picture.

NASA, while sharing a post, said, “Pluto isn’t really a psychedelic riot of colours—this translated colour image was created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the many subtle colour differences between the planet’s distinct regions.”

Describing further, NASA observed that Pluto has a complex, varied surface with jumbled mountains reminiscent of Europa. Apart from these, the object also has networks of carved-out valleys, old, heavily cratered terrain which is next to new, smooth icy plains, and even what might be wind-blown dunes.

Looking at the image, the left side of Pluto is mostly blue-green with a purple swirl, on the right, the colours range from yellow-green at the top to reddish-orange at the bottom. This image was captured by the New Horizons spacecraft that was launched on June 19, 2006. It was the same year when Pluto was demoted as the ninth planet of the solar system and is since been called a dwarf planet.

The image was captured by the spacecraft in 2015, while it was conducting six-month-long flyby research of the dwarf planet. It not only provided close images of Pluto and its moons but also collected other important data involving Pluto.

Releasing a statement, Alan Stern, New Horizons principal investigator, said, “It’s clear to me that the solar system saved the best for last! We could not have explored a more fascinating or scientifically important planet at the edge of our solar system.

He further said that his team worked for 15 years to plan and execute this flyby of the spacecraft to Pluto.